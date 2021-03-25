Chowan University announced today, March 15, 2021, that it is planning for a return to primarily in-person instruction for fall 2021, enabling prospective and current students and their families to know our target in advance amid the uncertainties of the pandemic.
With advancements in technology/understanding of the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to students, staff and faculty, Chowan is preparing for all students back to our campus this fall, while remaining vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continuing to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.
For fall 2020 and spring 2021, Chowan University offered students courses designed to be delivered both remotely and in-person. The majority of remote and hybrid sessions were delivered in real-time, to enable interaction and discussion among students and faculty. We experienced success and student satisfaction during these semesters.
“The University continues to monitor the progress of the pandemic response, we are also carefully planning a safe return to campus and the traditional collegiate experience,” said President Kirk Peterson, who made the decision in consultation with the Chowan leadership team. “Predictions give us optimism that this fall our students will enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”
This situation is dynamic and ever-changing, throughout the process the University understands that clearly communicating our plans early helps to ensure students and their families have the latest information for decisions on enrollment, housing and other aspects of university student life.
Specific plans for our fall classes, including safety measures will be announced as they continue to coordinate closely with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.