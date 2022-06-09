The John A. Holmes Class of 2022 has – so far – been awarded just over $5.3 million in scholarships, demonstrating remarkable academic prowess as they prepare to depart for the future.
The $5.3 million figure comes from the total number of four-year scholarships awarded to the seniors. While not every scholarship will be accepted, it nevertheless stands as a testament to the hard work of the graduating class.
A total of 42 seniors have been awarded a scholarship of some sort during their final year at Holmes, adding up to one of the largest scholarship totals in the Albemarle region.
Aliah Spencer, the Valedictorian of the Class of ‘22, has currently received the most in scholarship funds, totaling out at $1,005,504 from almost 20 different universities.
Makayla Cisneros, the Salutatorian, is taking home around $785,550 in scholarship awards as of now
Rounding out the top three is Da’Niyiah Bunch with a total award amount standing at $451,700.
Spencer was notably named as one of the East Carolina University EC Scholars, netting another $64,500 in honors college scholarship aid (along with study abroad stipends).
EC Scholars is the most prestigious undergraduate award program offered at ECU. The four-year merit scholarship recognizes outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills.
Spencer hopes to pursue a career in health information management, armed with a degree in public health from East Carolina. She is the daughter of Mia Peterson Spencer and Eric Spencer, both of Edenton.
Spencer has also already received “early assurance” in ECU’s audiology doctoral program in the College of Allied Health Sciences.
Notable local scholarships also awarded include:
• Nucor Scholarships ($16,000 each) to Kaitlyn Bass, Sarai Leigh and Hannah Pippins;
• Golden Leaf Scholarship ($12,000) to Da’Niyiah Bunch;
• Josie Ruth Wheeler Carr Scholarship ($12,000) and the Edenton Optimist Club Luther C. Parks Scholarship ($1,400) to Jaylon Gurganus;
• Rotary Cup Scholarship ($4,500) to Izak Hines;
• Edenton Cotton Mill Museum Scholarship ($1,000) to Kaylyn Jones;
• George and Alex Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) to Sydney Spear;
• N.C. State DAR Cordon Street Scholarship ($2,000) and the Elizabeth City Jaycees Scholarship ($2,500) to Aliah Spencer;
• Edenton Lions Club Scholarships ($1,000 each) to Aliah Spencer and Hallie White;
• SECU People Helping People Scholarship ($10,000) to Amanda Turner; and
• Edenton Women’s Club Professional/Technical Scholarship ($2,000) to Harrison Young.
During the Senior Awards Ceremony on May 26, numerous other accolades were handed out to the Class of 2022, recognizing the best and brightest that the region has to offer.
Earning both the Principal’s Award and the Rebecca Bunch Chowan Herald Award for 2022 was Da’Niyiah Bunch.
Awarded the Mitchener Science Cup and Wendy’s Heisman School Award was Sydney Spear.
Melanie Waff was bestowed the Phillip Sousa Award.
A total of 17 seniors will receive their sawblade certification upon graduating, while 22 seniors made the final honor roll of their school careers.
A total of 848 total credits from COA were earned by the graduating class, with Makayla Cisneros, Izak Hines, Olivia Hare, Olivia Layton, Aliah Spencer and Harrison Young graduating with either an Associate’s Degree or an HVAC Diploma from the College.
Overall, 33 seniors will be recognized as honor graduates at the commencement ceremony on Friday, with five more walking the stage with ROTC honors.
Three students — Davis Halstead, Izak Hines and Amanda Turner — will graduate with recognition from the National Art Honor Society. Six students will be recognized as Fine Arts Scholars, which include Halstead, Hines and Turner as well as three additional seniors: Sarai Leigh, Melanie Waff and Hallie White.
A total of 29 students will also graduate as part of the Career Technical Honor Society, which celebrates the achievements of CTE students.
Named to the Principal’s List were:
• Alex Bergevin;
• Makayla Cisneros;
• Izak Hines;
• Kelsey Ledford;
• Sydney Spear;
• Aliah Spencer;
• Amanda Turner;
• Hunt Tynch; and
• Melanie Waff.
Named as John A. Holmes Scholars were:
• Samantha Ashley;
• Alex Bergevin;
• Makayla Cisneros;
• Trinity Copeland;
• Olivia Hare;
• Izak Hines;
• Olivia Layton;
• Jenna Ledford;
• Kelsey Ledford;
• Sydney Spear;
• Aliah Spencer;
• Lucus Stevenson;
• Amanda Turner;
• Hunt Tynch; and
• Jennifer Wells.
Winning Tri-M Leadership Awards were:
• Ahmirah Blount- Coston;
• Janaya Jackson;
• Sarai Leigh;
• Avagail Lilly;
• Camryn Marrs;
• Grant Nixon;
• Kyleigh Payton;
• Dustin Smith;
• Melanie Waff;
• Hallie White; and
• Kayla Williams.
The John A. Holmes High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. on Friday at Aces Stadium.
