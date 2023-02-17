Chowan Middle School Principal Sharon Meads has announced the list of students who achieved all A’s in the second quarter of the school year.
The students’ names are as follows:
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 2:53 am
Grade 6
Skylar Biggs
Gabrielle Briggs
Aubryn Bunch
Milaya Bunch
Zion Downing
Levi Forehand
George Little
Addison Mount
Broden Newsome
Joshua Richardson
Holden Severa
Kallie Spinks
A’Kyah Turner
Colton Virginia
Savannah Weiss
Grade 7
Analisse Barbosa
Kyde Belton
Richard Browder
Sarah Logan Cobb
Madelyn Dale
Sean Escosora
Parker Ford
Brendan Ganzert
Hailey Harris
SuMyah Hill
Maycee Hughes
Nakayla McArthur
Amonie McCleese
Cristian Melchor-Cisneros
Maci Nixon
Lucille Rand
Ethan Roberson
Kendall Salinas-Villalobos
Tyasia Sharpe
Ellie Tynch
Lilyanne Wheedleton
Bennett White
Zy’Kera Wilder
Evan Williams
Anne Wood
Grade 8
Reece Armstead
Annslie Attkisson
Camron Davis
Harrison Evans
J’Breyon Gilliam
Trent Goodwin
Zahanna James
Trevor Lahr
Sa’Myah Leathers
Cristian Perez-Perez
Elizabeth Plata
Ryan Shook
Grayson Smith
Josiah Soto
Zoey Watkins
John Winborne
