Chowan Middle School Principal Michelle White has been selected as the 2020-21 Northeast Regional Principal of the Year.
The surprise announcement was delivered on Facebook Live during morning announcements at the school on Friday, Dec. 18.
White is the 2020-2021 Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, an honor that the administrators of the Edenton-Chowan Schools system have awarded to Mrs. White previously during her eight-year tenure. She previously served as principal of White Oak Elementary and D.F. Walker Elementary schools.
White leads with passion and a deep love to help teachers give each child the gift of a high quality education. Her innovative design of school systems has produced exemplary marks for the school communities she serves, Edenton-Chowan Schools said in a press release. White is quick to recognize that these awards are truly school awards as it takes every faculty member to ensure the success of every single student.
White has 18 years’ experience in public education. She earned National Board Certification as a teacher prior to serving in leadership roles. She is a graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and a Masters Degree in Instructional Technology. White earned a second Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Elizabeth City State University. White is currently completing her Doctorate Degree at Wingate University with expected graduation in 2021.
hite has received several awards and recognitions including previous Edenton-Chowan Schools Principal of the Year, Northeast Regional Principal of the Year, North Carolina National Distinguished Elementary Principal, Perquimans County Schools Teacher of the Year, Rotary Teacher of the Year, Regional Teacher of the Year Runner Up, National Disney Teacher of the Year Finalist, and The Rex Whittington Award for Outstanding Contribution to Community Education in North Carolina.
Edenton-Chowan Schools is proud to be home to three of the past four Regional Principal of the Year recipients. Mrs. White, while serving D.F. Walker Elementary, was previously selected in 2018. Sheila Evans served as the 2020 Northeastern Regional Principal of the Year.
White will represent the northeast region in the upcoming State Principal of the Year competition.