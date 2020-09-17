The College of The Albemarle Foundation will be hosting a virtual “Cheers to 60th Years” celebration from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, October 3.
The public is invited to register for the event at www.albemarle.edu/cheers.
Guests can purchase $20 raffle tickets with a 1 out of 150 chance to win a 1 carat champagne diamond donated by Creative Jewelers.
The event features a destination auction where individuals can participate on the website with a proxy bid or at the virtual event.
Destination packages including: Corolla-cation, a two-night stay at the newly constructed Corolla Village Inn donated by Twiddy & Company. Edenton Escape, A two-night private guest house located on the banks of the Yeopim River in Edenton/Chowan County donated by Patti and Les Kersey. North Banks Retreat, a three-night stay at “The Boat House,” located on the oceanfront in North Swan Beach donated by Twiddy & Company. OBX Getaway-a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Outer Banks/Kitty Hawk along with a kayak rental and hang-gliding lesson from Kitty Hawk Kites.
That’s not all, a custom saltwater fishing rod 15-30# class handcrafted by Jim Davison. Sapphire Valley Mountain Timeshare Week-A one-week stay, (Jan. 1-8, 2021), at Fairway Forest Resort in Sapphire Valley near Asheville with two rooms. Stop by the Weeping Radish to purchase your $10 COA Commemorative Beer available Sept. 18-Oct. 3.
All proceeds from this event support the College of The Albemarle Foundation’s new capital campaign to support emerging programs and outfitting of new buildings.
Visit www.albemarle.edu/cheers to learn more or call the COA Foundation at 252-335-0821 ext. 2263 or email amy_alcocer68@albemarle.edu.