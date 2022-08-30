Elizabeth City – College of The Albemarle (COA) announces its 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Spouse Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, with 785 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly® School, of which 346 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly® Schools list.
COA was designated as a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School for its leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs for military spouses.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. They measure the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“COA’s most recent strategic goals focus on increasing access, improving success, promoting diversity and strengthening relationships,” said Kris Burris, vice president, Student Success and Enrollment Management. “As such, we recognize the importance of fostering an environment that supports both our military students and their spouses. COA earned Military Friendly® School designation in 2021-2022. We are extremely pleased to have also received the Military Spouse Friendly® School designation and continue our commitment to providing academic supports, career planning and other resources to support our military families.”
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently and with purpose. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services. Focusing on the betterment of the educational landscape and providing positive outcomes and economic opportunity for the Military Community.” - Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.
About Military Friendly® Schools:
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with an independent research firm's assistance and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at HYPERLINK "http://www.militaryfriendly.com" www.militaryfriendly.com.
About Viqtory:
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at HYPERLINK "http://www.viqtory.com" www.viqtory.com.