Elizabeth City – College of The Albemarle (COA) announces its 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Spouse Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey, with 785 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly® School, of which 346 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly® Schools list.