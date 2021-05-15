ELIZABETH CITY – College of The Albemarle (COA) celebrated nine Medical Assisting graduates in a pinning ceremony held Monday, May 10, 2021, in the Performing Arts Center on the Elizabeth City Campus. The ceremony was also live streamed for individuals unable to attend in-person.
During the ceremony, the graduates received their pins, participated in a candle lighting ceremony and recited the Medical Assisting Creed. The graduates completed 840 hours total of class and lab work, and 180 hours in clinical settings. Three graduates have accepted offers from their clinical site locations in Camden, Chowan and Pasquotank counties.
The Stella B. Gallop Spirit of Medical Assisting Award, presented to a student who best captures the spirit of the profession, was presented to Tonnette Glasper. Denise Robinson was recognized as the Academic Excellence Award winner, given to the student with the highest grade point average.