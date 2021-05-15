ELIZABETH CITY -- A total of 37 Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) students received their nursing pins at College of The Albemarle’s (COA) 49th annual pinning ceremony on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Held in COA’s Performing Arts Center, the ceremony included the presentation of pins, the lighting of Nightingale Lamps and students reciting the International Council of Nurses’ Pledge.
Christopher Smith received the Academic Recognition Award and was recognized as having the highest grade point average in the class. The Dr. L. Everett Sawyer Award, presented to the student who displayed outstanding abilities in all facets of nursing, was awarded to Eva Ross.
Students recognized for receiving the Dr. Zack D. Owens and Martha Anderson Owens Nursing Endowment Scholarship were Morgan Barnes, Elif Kan, Chelsea Kuykendall, Jessica Richardson, Eva Ross, Alison Rowe, Christopher Smith, Haley Smith, Kaitlyn Smith and Cassie Toler.
The graduates also were presented with certificates of appreciation from Albemarle Regional Health Services recognizing their hours of volunteer service with the community COVID-19 vaccine clinics.