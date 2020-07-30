ELIZABETH CITY – College of The Albemarle hosted its 17th Annual Medical Assisting Pinning Ceremony on Monday, July 13.
The ceremony included six graduates who completed 464 class hours, 376 lab hours, and 120 clinical hours.
“What lies behind us, and what lies before us is no comparison to what lies within us”, said Dr. Jack Bagwell, president at College of The Albemarle, as he spoke with the graduates on their achievement and the impact they will have as they enter the medical field and care for the well-being of patients.
Erica Forbes, of Pasquotank County, received the Academic Excellence Award as she completed the program with a 3.6 grade point average. She, along with her peers, were able to thank their family members who attended and Erica was able make a personal thank you to her family noting that she could not have done it without their support.
All of the graduates were sincere in their thank you notes that were read aloud as they accepted their pin, for the support that gave them the strength to achieve this goal.The college’s service area was well represented within this cohort of students. Most the graduates have already taken and passed their CMA (AAMA) examination and have already secured employment after graduation.
Rebecca Walker, COA Associate Professor/Program Coordinator-Medical Assisting Health Sciences Wellness Programs added, “This group of graduates had unique challenges due to the shutdown due to COVID-19 just as they began their clinical hours, but they persevered through it all to make here tonight. I am proud of each of them for finishing the program and for demonstrating the flexibility, understanding and care that demonstrates they will be great healthcare professionals.”