ELIZABETH CITY — College of The Albemarle (COA) hosted its class of 2020 Practical Nursing Pinning at the end of July. COA faculty and staff wanted to ensure graduates experienced a traditional ceremony with their families to share in on their achievement. Social distancing measures were put into place in order to host this event. The pinning was very special as each graduate had the opportunity to personally thank their family, friends, instructors and classmates.Special recognition was given to Kendahl Dunn for receiving the Academic Excellence Award along with the Program Distinction Award. Dunn stated, “Graduating from this program gave her a rebirth of new life for both she and her son.”
Crystal Schultz received the Mildred W. Moore Nursing Excellence Award. This award is selected by vote from both COA faculty and classmates to honor the student who excels in all facets of the program.
Robin Harris, Dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs and the PN Program Coordinator, acknowledged the class officers President Hallie James, Vice President Bailie Midgett,Treasurer Alyson Stephenson and Secretary Amber McWee for their service. She also thanked the many health care partners, facilities, and preceptors involved with clinical experiences; as well as the faculty for making the necessary changes to adapt their instruction to the challenges COVID-19 presented and their dedication and hard work during this transition. She added, “It takes a village to grow a nurse” and welcomed students “to the world of heroes –the profession of nursing”.
The 18 graduates make up COA’s 43rd Annual class however, that predates the program coming over from the hospital in 1963, which would actually make this the Fifty-Seventh practical nursing class in this region’s history. The 2020 graduating class was made up of students from the college’s seven county service area and truly represents the region in which these graduates will go on to serve in their profession.