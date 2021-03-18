ELIZABETH CITY – Thanks to the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club and the Elk’s Lodge #856, the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail behind College of The Albemarle (COA) will feature new signs for visitors to view as spring approaches and activity on the boardwalk increases.
Members of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club recently installed trail signs that identify the different types of plants and animals that community members may see while walking along the 3,440-foot boardwalk. Through a $2,544 contribution by the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club, as well as additional donations from individuals throughout the community, the new signs purchased will offer an educational element to those visiting the trail. Each sign will now have a QR code that individuals can scan with their phones to access detailed information about the native plants and wildlife one might observe while walking along the trail. Information for the signs was a culmination of efforts made by the biology instructors at COA and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies.
“We live in a great community and the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail is just one of the many assets that is open to the public to enjoy,” shared Amy Alcocer, executive director, COA Foundation. “Our friends at Green Saves Green have recently adopted the trail to help with keeping it clean for all who visit. I am grateful to the donors and community members who have volunteered their time and dedicated funds to this effort. As we head into warmer weather, we hope that the trail will continue to be a highly utilized walking path for our community.”
Elk’s Lodge #856 donated $500 to Green Saves Green, a regional, volunteer-based environmental action group based in Elizabeth City, to be used towards the group’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail adoption initiative. Bobby and Jane Plough are leading Green Saves Green’s efforts in keeping the trail clean for community use.
For more information on the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail,and ways to donate, visit www.albemarle.edu/fhw-trail or contact the COA Foundation at 252-335-0821, ext. 2265.
Photo caption #1: Members of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club pose for a photo with the new signs for the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. Front row (l to r): Charles Gregg, Lynn Ricks, Scott Sullens, Charlene Pippen, Ed Eadie, and Robert Pippen. Back row (l to r): Harry Thompson and Chris Carver.
Photo caption #2 (left to right): Ciara Spence, development assistant and database manager, COA Foundation; Hannah Hartman, Elk’s Lodge #856; and Bobby and Jane Plough,members, Green Saves Green, stand with the check for $500from Elk’s Lodge #856 to purchase new signs for the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail.