College of The Albemarle — Edenton-Chowan Campus is gearing up for fall 2020 and is excited to work with partners like J & J Enterprises to ensure the equipment needed to launch the new Truck Driving Program is secured.
Supporters like John Baker and Brandy Pierce are making this program come to life through their donation. Without the support of our service area partners new program offerings would not be possible when it comes to funding the necessary equipment to run a program.
John and Brandy’s son Joshua Baker graduated from COA’s Mechanical Engineering Technology program in May 2016 and now works at the United States Coast Guard Base as a contractor with his Associates in Applied Science degree. Through their experience with Joshua’s time at COA, they gained an even deeper appreciation for the mission behind what a community college does for its students by “Transforming their Tomorrow” with convenient short-term programs that align students in career paths relevant to regional careers.
As a 25-year local business, J & J Enterprises owner John Baker gave much appreciation for their success to Jimbo Jumbo–Hampton Farms located in Edenton. Without the continued support from this local company their growth from starting with one truck to now having six trucks and 23 trailers would not have been possible. The career path for truck drivers has evolved into a more flexible schedule as drivers have the opportunity to work week days only to spend time with family on weekends and or they can choose to work as often as they like. The industry is also quite diverse. This is best illustrated by Denise Cottle, a J & J Enterprises employee who moved to North Carolina to take a position with John and Brandy, fulfilling her childhood dream to drive trucks. The career itself has advanced in its technology offerings as well where electronic logs are now kept and this in turn allows drivers a much more efficient and effective logging system.
Brandy who grew up in her now front yard of their business explained that both she and her husband John grew up in Edenton and attended John A. Holmes High School; this is a prime example of the opportunities available in our region for business owners who start a business with a dream in mind and make it a reality through partnerships along the way. COA is beyond grateful for the donation of this 1998 tractor trailer to use for classroom instruction and are so excited to launch this program to fill the demand needed for certified truck drivers throughout northeastern North Carolina and beyond.
For information, contact the Workforce Development and Continuing Education department at 252-335-0821 ext. 2250.