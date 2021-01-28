ELIZABETH CITY — College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to announce the hiring of John Etheridge as Director of Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET). Etheridge began his employment at COA on January 1.
Etheridge joins COA with over 23 years of experience in supervisory and leadership roles in law enforcement. Etheridge retired as Commander of Operations Division from the Elizabeth City Police Department in 2016, after working in the department for 18 years. He most recently served as Police Sergeant, Supervisor of Patrol, for Elizabeth City State University. In his role at COA, Etheridge will provide leadership and oversight for BLET, a 16-week program that offers essential skills required for entry-level employment with state, county and municipal governments as well as with private enterprises.
Etheridge holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Elizabeth City State University and a Basic Law Enforcement Training certificate from COA. He is also a certified BLET general instructor. Etheridge is a member of Alpha Phi Sigma Honor Society, the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Crime Prevention Association, National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, and the North State Law Enforcement Association, where he served as past president, Leander Respass Chapter. He is also Washington and Norfolk District North Albemarle Sunday School President and chairman of the deacon ministry (Weeping Mary Church of Christ Disciple of Christ).
“If I can open a door or pave the way for an upcoming cadet to enter into Law Enforcement with knowledge, understanding, and compassion, then I am fulfilling my love for educating through College of The Albemarle,” shared Etheridge.