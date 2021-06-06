COA announces honor lists
College of The Albemarle announced students who earned President’s List and Dean's List honors for the spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete 12 or more curriculum semester hours,in courses numbered at or above the 100 level,with a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA)and no incompletes (I) for the term.
Those on the President's List from Chowan County include Aaron Storm Dendy, Alexis Nichole Evans, Caroline Goodwin, Izak Lee Hines, Emily Huey, Hunter Gerard Kight, Rachel M. Lane, Catherine Bell McKinney, Landen Wayne Parrish, and Aliah Mikelle Spencer.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more curriculum hours in a semester,in courses numbered at or above 100,with a 3.5 Grade Point Average (GPA) and no incompletes (I) for the term.
Chowan County students named to the Dean's List include Kinnan Riley Bass, Lilly Ryce Bunch, Makayla Alexis Cisneros, Olivia Grace Hare, Heather MacKenzie, Shara Angelina Maupin, Walker Byrum Rich and Denise Lannette Robinson.
COA announces BLET graduates
College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program celebrated four students completing the program for the Spring 2021 semester. The graduates were Sean Michael Pacitto, Dare County; Hunter Gerard Kight, Chowan County; Perry Vann Dawson, Pasquotank County; and David Ralph Shelton, Pasquotank County.
During the 16 weeks of training, the students finished 645.5 contact hours, 36 blocks of instruction with 36 topical tests and multiple practical exams including firearms, driving, traffic crash, patrol techniques, domestic violence, criminal investigation, CPR/first responders, rapid deployment, explosive and hazardous materials emergency and subject control arrest techniques practical exams. Students also successfully completed the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test (POPAT).These students have completed the BLET program, sat for the State exam, and earned their certification to become law enforcement officers.