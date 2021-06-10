Last weekend, many area high schools from both sides of the Albemarle Sound conducted their commencement exercises as graduates from Columbia, Mattamuskeet, Ocracoke and Perquimans high schools received their diplomas.
Rain held off most of the weekend and we’re reasonably certain that Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” may have been part of speeches from the beaches to the inner banks.
Here is a quick excerpt:
Congratulations!
Today is your day.
You’re off to Great Places!
You’re off and away!
You have brains in your head.
You have feet in your shoes
You can steer yourself
Any direction you choose.
You’re on your own. And you know what you know.
And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.