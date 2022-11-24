White Oak Craft Fair

Edenton residents Jean Kutcha and Kim Davis are artisan felters.

 John Foley/Chowan Herald

A full parking lot of anxious Holiday Craft Fair aficionados converged on the artist-lined halls of Edenton’s White Oak Elementary School’s annual Craft Fair on Saturday.

Many returned to their cars toting holiday wreaths, hand hut wooden Snowmen and large bags of Kettle Corn flavored in Cinnamon and Spice for the Holiday.

