Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education will hold its quarterly work session at 9 a.m. today, July 23, at Edenton United Methodist Church. The board is expected to review and possibly sign-off on the district’s plan for the 2020-21 school year during the meeting. After the plan’s approval, the district will begin sharing information with the public. Chowan Herald will also share that information.
Edenton-Chowan School BOE quarterly meeting
Nicole Layton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today