Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education will hold its quarterly work session at 9 a.m. today, July 23, at Edenton United Methodist Church. The board is expected to review and possibly sign-off on the district’s plan for the 2020-21 school year during the meeting. After the plan’s approval, the district will begin sharing information with the public. Chowan Herald will also share that information.

