Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High School bands held a joint spring concert on Saturday, May 8, at the Aces Stadium.
About 150 people filled the home bleachers to cheer on the musicians on a windy day. The band were groups together on the football field, with JAHHS toward the entrance and CMS near the center and far side of field.
Luke Mayberry lead the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade bands through their performances.
The sixth-grade band showed the audience what its learned so far starting with how to use their instrument to using all seven notes.
The seventh-grade band performed “Dragonfire” by Paul Lavender. The eighth-grade band performed “Night Flight of the Gargoyle,” by Timothy Loest.
Then, Band Director Lynn Dale honored Aces seniors Sarah Jones, K’Shundra Holley, Keanu Ivy, Rose Jarvis, Ki’Nyzha Williams and Hannah Shean before leading the JAHHS symphonic band in performances of “March of the Paratroopers” by Mark Williams and “Pandora” by Randall Standridge.
First-semester band seniors also honored include Patrick Cranford, Abigail Faircloth, Camilia Miles and Grayson Surgeon.
Chowan Middle School’s eight-gradeEd joined the high school band in a performance of “Celtic Air and Dance,” by Michael Sweeney, to conclude to concert.
Mayberry and Dale thanked the school principals and band members’ families for their support throughout the year.