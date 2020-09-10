Edenton-Chowan Schools have a plan in place in case the Internet is out in Chowan County. The district also recently announced the availability of free meals through the end of the semester.
On the evening of Aug. 31, both Mediacom and CenturyLink, the two main providers of Internet service to the county, were out in Edenton after a widespread power outage hit town.
On the morning of Friday, Aug. 4, internet service was down again, this time throughout eastern North Carolina A contractor in Rocky Mount cut a major fiber optic line that served several internet service providers, including CenturyLink and Mediacom.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said that the district has a growing contingency plan in the event internet is unavailable to its students.
“Teachers are prepared to offer offline options for students either through downloaded materials while on-campus for off-campus use or through paper packets and loaded flash drives,” he said. “These offline options are currently in use to provide equitable access to our educational program for students who have no internet service or an unreliable cellular signal.”
The district continues to explore avenues and resources to mitigate internet or cellular deserts. Several areas in Chowan County, including Tyner and the southern end of the county, do not have reliable internet service.
Free meals
Recently, the district announced that all children, ages 1-18, will eat for free until Dec. 31. This includes breakfast and lunch. Standard charges still apply for any item purchased a la cart.
Remote learners may sign up for meals using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM-eMZ07BhyRNjMben90OWY-s6RjFGU6Zf94muYdpAETjTig/viewform
Meals may be picked up at either John A. Holmes High School or Chowan Middle School from noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The district urges parents to fill out their forms for free or reduced-price meals, so they can be prepared for the next semester.
For information, contact child nutrition director Stephanie Patsel at 252-482-4436 or spatsel@ecps.k12.nc.us.