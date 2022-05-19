Edenton-Chowan Schools recently honored 14 retiring educators for their contributions and impact on the district – totaling 306.5 years of experience in Chowan.
The retirement celebration was held in the learning commons of John A. Holmes High School just before the regular board of education meeting on May 3.
Board members, coworkers and administrators alike were all present to enjoy food and partake in a time to praise the hard work of the departing staff members.
The food spread was prepared specially by the John A. Holmes High School foods class.
“Edenton-Chowan Schools honors the educators who have faithfully committed a life-time of service to growing children to be their best selves and wishes them a happy retirement,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer. “As words and tears flowed, it was evident how special these individuals are to our school family and our community! Truly, a difference has been made and a legacy has been cemented!”
The retiring staff members are listed below. Note that some retirees may have additional years of service in other districts:
• Chandra DeMorier, School Bookkeeper at White Oak Elementary - 18 years with ECPS
• Sharon Bunch, Instructional Assistant at White Oak Elementary - 31 years with ECPS
• Dorothy Bunch, Pre-K Teacher at White Oak Elementary - 36 years with ECPS
• Katherine Wassum, School Bookkeeper at D.F. Walker Elementary - 16 years with ECPS
• Sheron Johnson, Exceptional Children’s Teacher at D.F. Walker Elementary - 16 years with ECPS
• Allen Harrell, Health/P.E. Teacher at Chowan Middle - 34 years with ECPS
• Linda Leary, Instructional Assistant at John A. Holmes High - 32 years with ECPS
• Molli Rose, English Teacher at John A. Holmes High - 30 years with ECPS
• Rhonda Tynch, Math Teacher at John A. Holmes High - 26 years with ECPS
• Paul Hoggard, Health/P.E. Teacher/Head Football Coach at John A. Holmes High - 6 years with ECPS
• Paula Taylor, Instructional Assistant at John A. Holmes High - 24 years with ECPS
• Jenny Wells, Media Coordinator at John A. Holmes High - 28 years with ECPS
• William Ledford, Assistant Principal at John A. Holmes High - 3.5 years with ECPS
• Steve Wood, Principal at John A. Holmes High, 6 years with ECPS