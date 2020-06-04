Edenton-Chowan Schools announced the Teachers of the Year and Instructional Assistants of the Year Friday. School administrators traveled throughout the county to make the announcements.
Jennifer Attkisson, current first-grade teacher, was named White Oak Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year. She has been with the district since 2003. Attkisson holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
Lucy McKellar was named the school’s Instructional Assistant of the Year. Since 2017, she has been an English as Second Language Tutor. McKellar studied Psychology at InterAmerican University in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico.
D.F. Walker Elementary School’s Jennifer Hoggard and Rosalita Muro, were named Teacher of the Year and Instructional Assistant of the Year, respectively.
Hoggard is currently a third-grade teacher and has been employed with the district since 2017. She is a graduate of East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
Muro is an English as Second Language Tutor and has been employed with the district since 2003. She has a Social Degree in Management and Marketing from Escuela Superior Vocational School of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Chowan Middle School named Carissa Copeland as Teacher of the Year, and Shante White as Instructional Assistant of the Year.
Copeland is an art teacher at CMS, but is also K-6 certified and taught sixth grade for a portion of the current school year. She has also taught at both WOS and DFW since being employed with Edenton-Chowan Schools in 2004. Copeland transferred to CMS as an Art teacher in 2016. She holds a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education from Elizabeth City State University. She is also certified to teach Art, grades K-12.
White has been employed with Edenton-Chowan Schools since 2012. She holds an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from College of the Albemarle. White is currently completing a Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and Elementary Education at Grand Canyon University.
Chelsea Leary, John A. Holmes High School’s Teacher of the Year, has been an Agri-Science Teacher at the school since 2018. She has a B.S. in Agricultural Education and Animal Science from NC State University. She earned her National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification in 2017. Leary is an Edenton native having graduated from John A. Holmes High School.
Patrice Bell was named John A. Holmes High School’s Instructional Assistant of the Year. She has been employed with Edenton-Chowan Schools since 2001. She attended Elizabeth City State University and majored in Elementary Education.