Earlier this month, Edenton-Chowan Public Schools conducted an online survey gauging the educational needs of families.
They had 366 responses.
Because the survey was created in such a way that one response could cover multiple students in the school system, Interim Superintendent Michael Sasscer said he didn’t know what percentage of the families served by the district the responses represented.
“The answers could cover two, three or four children potentially. So if you look at roughly 1,900 students in our school system, it’s hard to tell you exactly what our response rate is. I would estimate that, we’re somewhere around 40 percent response rate,” he said.
Of those responding, 52 percent, or 190 families, were supportive of face-to-face learning. A total of 121 families, 33 percent, were most comfortable with the remote-learning only option. Fifteen percent, 55 families, were still undecided.