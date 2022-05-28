A cutting edge piece of medical research equipment may soon be in the hands of John A. Holmes High School students.
The Anatomage Table, as it is known throughout the industry, was approved for purchase by the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education at their May 3 meeting. It will cost around $105,040.
The table, which boasts itself as “the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization and virtual dissection tool for anatomy and physiology education,” is becoming a popular tool for many leading medical schools and institutions.
Using it, students can visualize anatomy and body systems all on a virtual table as if a cadaver is present.
JAH Interim Principal Josh Davenport told the board that the table offers an “unprecedented level of anatomy research” with a “fully dissectible” human on display.
“It allows exploration of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer,” Davenport said. “Students can form a deeper understanding of body systems and prepare them for real world clinical situations. Everything you see in the textbook is brought to life.”
Via Anatomage tables, students can also explore pregnancy visualizations with fully detailed and comprehensive fetal anatomy as well as full cardiac cycles, kinesiology (movement) simulations, interaction with joints, ocular (eye) applications and rendering for CT and MRI scans.
The virtual cadavers can also be swapped out – other options may include an elderly man, a teenage boy or a pregnant woman.
Davenport told the board that even some animals and plants are available for view on the table, which may help agriculture science classes.
While it is unclear which Anatomage product will be purchased for the high school, each table will still ship with a dizzying array of features.
Imagine pulling back layer after layer of the human body with just the swipe of a hand. Avenues of arteries and bountiful bone structure all at a student’s fingertips.
Davenport hopes that the table will revolutionize the health science department at Holmes.
In Fall 2021, health science and agriculture science faculty put the table on a wishlist for the future.
Earlier this year, at a HOSA (Future Health Professionals) conference in Greensboro, Davenport said he got to experience the table himself and he was sold.
“The reason we are able to ask for your blessing for the purchase is because our budget is in a once-in-a-career-position to make the purchase,” Davenport told the board. “The CTE budget is in a good place because of extra months of employment, which can only be converted to CTE funds and will disappear after the school year.”
Davenport said that after two mid-year resignations, those unspent monies go towards the CTE budget. However, if the money is not spent, it returns to the state.
If purchased now, the table would be delivered and installed in time for the Fall 2022 semester.
“Prices have come down considerably from where they were,” Davenport said. “The warranty is included in the cost and is a bit pricey, but it is turnkey - if something breaks, you don’t have to send it anywhere, they come to you and can take it back if they can’t fix it at all.”
Board member Ricky Browder asked if other schools in the area have the table or if ECPS would be the first.
“We would probably be the first east of I-95 to purchase it,” Davenport said. “Definitely one of the only districts outside of Wake County. Montgomery County just wrote a grant for one.”
Browder sounded enthused, voicing his approval for the purchase after the board agreed unanimously.
“Anything to give our students an advantage over another district, I’d say do it,” Browder said.
