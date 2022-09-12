College of the Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus has been making plenty of strides as of late.
Upon entering the campus, at the corner of Oakum and Blades streets in Edenton, one would see that new signage now exists around the property.
The updated signage – a crisp blue color to reflect the school – will match the other COA campuses in Barco, Manteo and Elizabeth City – upon completion of those projects.
These new signs help visitors and students navigate the campus with better precision while also greeting arrivals at Edenton-Chowan Public Schools’ central services, just opposite of COA.
“We want people to recognize that they are at COA,” said COA President Jack Bagwell. “This is one campus.”
In a way, the Edenton-Chowan campus is a sort of educational mecca in Edenton – combining the college and ECPS offices with the local Boys & Girls Club and a soon-to-be temporary home for John A. Holmes High School students.
Progress in other areas has been focused on expanding opportunities in the classroom via new class offerings and technology access.
Bagwell explained that new technology at the campus will allow students to connect virtually from at home or other campuses in a seamless environment. New cameras installed in classrooms will assist with Zoom calls and provide other virtual options for students.
One example is with the culinary department, Bagwell said. He noted that some cooking classes could soon be “beamed” into people’s homes. This may include classes such as Cooking Confidential and Baking Confidential.
Bagwell thanked IT Director Wayman White for his work in upgrading technology campus-wide.
“We are trying to expand our culinary reach,” Bagwell said, acknowledging Chef Leslie Lippincott’s work with culinary programs. “We are also upgrading one room to look like a restaurant space. There could be live fire action and options for community events.”
Coordinating POS (point of sale) machines and menus may also be featured in the new “restaurant space.”
Robin Zinsmeister, Dean of COA Edenton-Chowan, explained that the college is “centering around continuing education.”
“People are not always thinking about short-term career opportunities,” Zinsmeister said, citing a recent culinary series held at the campus.
In addition to culinary arts, the Edenton campus is targeting specialized curricula that addresses local needs, such as boatbuilding and fiber optic, as well as a CDL class for aspiring truck drivers.
Boatbuilding has long been a chief industry of Edenton and Chowan County, while fiber optic is a relative newcomer, arriving on a large scale via grant money awarded to a broadband provider on Chowan’s behalf.
Both Bagwell and Zinsmeister acknowledged the need for more fiber optic technicians in the area as broadband coverage expands. They hope to offer classes that focus on preparing students for that area of the workforce soon.
“We cleaned out a classroom last year that was being used as storage to now be used as a flex space for opportunities that could arise,” Bagwell said of the Edenton campus. “This is one of those opportunities.”
Bagwell said the Edenton campus – and COA as a whole – could stand to gain some if future developments in the region move forward.
“We have offshore wind and welding being prioritized in Elizabeth City and industry spilling down from Virginia and up the coast,” Bagwell said. “This could soon be an information and energy corridor and COA is looking for those opportunities.”
Other initiatives across the COA system involve roofing, electrical and plumbing classes as well as the renovations to the nurse aide lab in Edenton.
“Upgrades are being made there,” Zinsmeister said. “We are right in the middle of that at the moment.”
HVAC classes offered on-campus continue to be full as well, maxing out at 12 students last fall and again this fall, forming part of the 125 total who take on-campus courses.
Increasing numbers of Holmes students are attending classes at the campus as well through the Associates CCP (career & college promise) program, up to 97 this semester from 75 last fall.
With everything going on at the college, Zinsmeister said she has not lost sight of expanding outreach with the community, hoping to partner with local schools in Perquimans and Gates counties as well as continue a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club that brings summer programming to area children.
“We also have workforce grants available,” Zinsmeister pointed out. “This helps people pay for the trades – it really becomes ‘college to career’ often in under a year.”
An example Zinsmeister cited were the ongoing CDL classes, which last around 10 weeks and can provide initial salaries that start in the $50,000 ballpark.
“COA has made quite an investment in Edenton and we want people to know there are opportunities here,” Bagwell emphasized. “We have late-term classes, it’s never too late to start.”
COA Board of Trustees Chair Patti Kersey thanked the community for supporting the college.
“This is an example of where the local community really stepped up,” Kersey said. “They support us with the social capital.”
Bagwell, Kersey and Zinsmeister all say they hope more people in the area will take advantage of their local campus and everything it has to offer.
“For people who think they aren’t college material, they have a place here,” Bagwell said. “We are for everybody and this campus exists for everybody.”
For questions about the school or admissions, contact COA at (252) 335-0821 or visit www.albemarle.edu/apply.