COA 1

College of the Albemarle — Edenton-Chowan Campus Dean Robin Zinsmeister, COA President Jack Bagwell and COA Board of Trustees Chair Patti Kersey (from left) with one of the new signs that was recently installed on the campus.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

College of the Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus has been making plenty of strides as of late.

Upon entering the campus, at the corner of Oakum and Blades streets in Edenton, one would see that new signage now exists around the property.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.