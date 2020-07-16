Ervin White Jr. was awarded the Annie Lee Chestnutt Scholarship at a brief ceremony at the American Legion Edward G. Bond Post 40 on Sunday, June 7.
The $600 scholarship was presented by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 President, Debbie Bonner and Sue Campbell, and was attended by his parents, Ervin Sr. and Barbara White along with several other family members and church members.
This annual scholarship, named for a past Edward G. Bond American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 President, who went on to become the Unit’s first Department (State) American Legion Auxiliary President, is designed to help graduating seniors cover college expenses, such as books, room keys or post office box rental.
Applicants complete a detailed process which includes an application, letters from their school and clergy, SAT score, class grades and ranking, as well as volunteer work. They also indicate how the money will help them for their college endeavors. One applicant, who is deemed the most deserving, and preferably a child or grandchild of a Veteran, is selected for this special scholarship provided by the Edward G. Bond American Legion Auxiliary. Ervin’s father, Ervin Sr., is a veteran and member of the American Legion.