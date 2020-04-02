One of the hardest questions to answer is what does Smart Start do. People have often confused Smart Start with Head Start or the ignition switch technology company that prevents drunk drivers from driving.
The short elevator speech is, “Smart Start works with child care providers to maintain or increase their Licensing stars AND works with parents of young children to support them in providing their child a ‘smart start’ in life.” But Smart Start does so much more!
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership (CPSSP) is one of 75 local partnerships across the state that provides the opportunity for local engagement in state-wide governance to provide solutions to ready children for kindergarten. Services provided are based off of local need to give families a toolbox to prepare their child for educational success through early literacy programs, parenting classes, child-care subsidy, and child care provider technical assistance and training to improve or maintain quality. Early literacy programs offered are Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) and Reach Out and Read (ROR). Parenting support programs offered are B.A.B.Y. (Birth and Beginning Years), Car Seat Inspections, Triple P (Positive Parenting Program), Child Care Subsidy Scholarships, Resource Referral, and Lending Library. All Smart Start programs are offered free of charge to parents and caregivers.
Parents may sign up their child at birth to receive a free book each month in the mail from DPIL until the child’s fifth birthday by going online to imaginationlibrary.com or they may come into the Smart Start office. DPIL is a state-funded program implemented locally by Smart Start partnerships.
“Our 1-year old son, Pete, is eager to open the mailbox each month to receive a book addressed to him! We often read our Imagination Library books after eating breakfast. Pete enjoys pointing to the colorful illustrations, turning the pages, and trying to ‘read’ by babbling the book back to us. This is such a wonderful initiative for children 0-5, and the best part is that it is completely free! Thank you, Chowan-Perquimans Smart Start for ensuring that local children, just like our sweet Pete, are able to receive such amazing books.” Carole Sykes recently emailed the CPSSP staff with a picture.
Offered at Chowan Health Department, Coastal Carolina Family Practice, Perquimans Health Department, Vidant Chowan Pediatrics, and Vidant Family and Sports Medicine, ROR provides a free new age-appropriate book to children at well-child visits. The book is used as additional screening tool of the child’s developmental skills by the practitioner and the parent is given a “prescription” of what to do to increase their child’s language development and literacy skills. Books are provided for this program by donations from the community and grants. Gently used books are also placed in the waiting rooms for children who may want a book that are not scheduled for a well-child visit, or who fall outside of the birth-to-five age requirement to participate in this program. Gently used book donations may be brought to the Smart Start office or dropped off at the medical sites.
B.A.B.Y. classes are offered for expectant and new mothers. This health education class covers pregnancy and infant care issues with Smart Start and healthcare professionals. Local donations and grants provide funding for this program.
Dr. Ian Bryan, Vidant Chowan pediatrician, attends some of the B.A.B.Y. classes to offer guidance to the mothers and is an enthusiastic supporter of the program. He also participates in the ROR program at Vidant Chowan Pediatrics. “Smart Start is a wonderful program that is truly helping parents. We are seeing mothers being more confident and comfortable in the care of their newborns and all of the families are excited when we are giving them the books for Reach Out and Read at all well-child visits between 6 months and 5 years. We would not be able to give the care we do without them.”
CPSSP is a member of Chowan County Safe Kids as a permanent checking station with a certified car seat technician, and provides car seat installation checks as needed. The proper installation of your child’s car seat is one of utmost importance to provide for the safety of your child. Inspections are by appointment only.
Parents who need support to improve their parenting skills, address a specific child behavior, or simply want to ensure that they are doing the best job they can as a parent can enroll in Triple P. One-on-one or group sessions are scheduled to address areas of parental stress, concern, and/or behavior issues. After a board meeting in February, a board member mentioned that she was having difficulty leaving her daughter at child care, and it was breaking her heart to leave her child sobbing each morning. She was advised to take advantage of the Triple P Program. After a one-on-one session on ‘Separation Anxiety,” she has been happy to report that by using what she learned in the session, her daughter is totally happy being dropped off at child care now.
Costly child-care expenses can eat up a family’s budget. Parents needing financial assistance with child-care costs may apply in person at the CPSSP office. Call for an appointment to meet with staff who will go over the eligibility requirements. There is a waiting list, and parents are advised to call and get on the list so that they may be serviced as soon as possible.
Working with other agencies and organizations in the community to come together to tackle the big issues facing early child care and education is another way of supporting families. Parents needing assistance such as “Who do I call?” or “Is there anywhere that offers…?” can call the CPSSP to find the connection needed to address their concern.
At the Perquimans County and the Shepard-Pruden Memorial libraries, CPSSP have Lending Libraries for check-out to parents and caregivers. Items include books, toys, games and other age-appropriate materials for parents use to entertain and foster development in their children.
Parents are able to access posts covering information for parents, children’s activities, and events are shared at Chowan Perquimans Smart Start Partnership and Chowan CARES Facebook pages. Chowan CARES Facebook page in particular has been posting children’s activities since the school closed.
Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day is held annually in April at the Perquimans Recreation Center. Co-hosting the event with Chowan County Safe Kids, the event offers families a day of fun and education paralleled with introduction to local resources. The event is funded and worked entirely by community businesses and individuals. Due to the pandemic social distancing restrictions, this year’s event has been canceled.
“Chowan County Safe Kids would not be the program it is today without the CPSSP staff who believe in the Safe Kids’ mission to ‘keep kids safe from injuries,’” said Alexandria Diamond, Community Health Improvement Coordinator for Vidant Chowan and Bertie hospitals. “Through our partnership, we are able to educate parents/caregivers about car seat safety. They are also a critical resource when it comes to educating on other safety topics involving young children through their work with Child Care Centers, Vidant Pediatrics, and our elementary schools; along with supporting our annual Safe Kids Day. We, and the community alike, are truly blessed to have the help of these wonderful ladies who get up and go the extra mile every day for the young children in our communities.”
CPSSP works with local child care facilities to improve quality and to achieve higher stars on our state’s rating license through onsite technical assistance, training, and support to child care professionals to obtain higher education. Individuals and organizations looking to start a child care center are advised to enlist the staff at CPSSP to help them meet the state legal requirements concerning child care and to take advantage of the trainings and technical assistance offered to ensure the quality of their service.
For information of how you can register for services, volunteer for, or donate to CPSSP’s efforts in early education, contact Sarah Williams, program coordinator, at 252-482-3035 or swilliams.cpssp@gmail.com. It does indeed take a village (or community) to raise a child, and every child deserves a Smart Start.