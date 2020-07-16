RALEIGH — Tuesday during a COVID-19 media briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper finally announced a decision on the reopening of the state’s schools using “Plan B,” which is a hybrid of in-in person attendance and remote learning.
Schools will open for in-person instruction under an updated Plan B that requires face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom, measures to ensure social distancing for everyone in the building, and other safety protocols.
“The most important opening is that of our classroom doors. Our schools provide more than academics; they are vital to our children’s’ health, safety and emotional development,” Cooper said. “This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side. I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families.”
Cooper also announced that Phase Two will continue after the expiration of the current order on July 17 and said that “North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for three weeks.” That puts a possible Phase Three transition on August 7.
Cooper was joined by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen and N.C. State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis.
“We all agree the best place for our students to learn and our teachers to teach is in our safe North Carolina Public Schools,” said Davis. He went on to emphasize safety by wearing a mask, washing hands and using social distancing.
Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) released the following statement regarding Cooper’s school reopening plan.
“Gov. Cooper’s plan gets students halfway to where they need to be,” he said. “But much like jumping over a creek, halfway doesn’t cut it.
“The Governor’s plan makes worse the very inequities a public school system is supposed to resolve. Students whose parents do not have the time or resources to supplement ‘virtual’ schooling will fall even further behind simply because of the condition of their birth. That’s an unspeakable travesty.
“And parents who do not have the privilege of working from home can’t take off every other day from work. What are they supposed to do?
“The Governor permits parents to choose full remote learning – he must also permit parents to choose full in-person learning as well.
“I also have serious questions about the requirement for masks on five-year-olds, which contradicts the Cooper Administration’s own guidance for child care centers. What happens when a kindergartner removes a mask? Does the Governor really expect teachers to have any chance of enforcing this mandate?”
According to “Lighting Our Way Forward,” the school reopening guide created by the N.C. State Board of Education and N.C. Dept. of Public Instruction, Plan B involves “moderate social distancing.” The guide has been characterized as a “living document” which can and likely will be changed over time.
“After looking at the current scientific evidence and weighing the risks and benefits, we have decided to move forward with today’s balanced, flexible approach which allows for in-person instruction as long as key safety requirements are in place in addition to remote learning options.” Cohen said. “We will continue to follow the science and data and update recommendations as needed. We ask every North Carolinian to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and follow the three W’s: Wear a face covering when in public, Wait 6 feet apart, Wash your hands.”
Plan B reopens schools but institutes limitations on the density of attendance in facilities to no greater than 50% maximum occupancy. There are a number of options available within the state level Plan B that attempt to address issues of childcare for elementary and middle school levels.
Options for rotating schedules of on and off-campus learning using alternate days or alternate weeks are also included in the options for Plan B. Districts such as the Wake County Public School System have developed rotation schedules whereby students will be assigned to one of three groups which will rotate on a schedule of one week physically in school and two weeks of remote instruction. Wake County is also offering students a full-time “Virtual Academy” option, of which the district has indicated that 22,000 of the district’s over 161,000 students have enrolled as of July 14. Students have until July 20 to enroll in the Virtual Academy.
Cooper was supposed to announce the school reopening plan on a self-imposed deadline of July 1, however, he refused to make a decision that day, stating the decision would be coming “soon” and was likely “couple weeks away.”
Cooper said face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school.
The studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission.”
Up until this week, all guidance on masks in the state did not recommend masks for children under the age of 11.
At least three media outlets on July 1 asked Cooper what had changed that made him renege on his own deadline, but the closest Cooper came to answering was when he indicated he needed to get “a buy-in across the board” before making a definite decision. He did not specify what entities or groups were not on board, but later mentioned they wanted more input from parents and teachers.
Frustration and anxiety for parents and students alike was exacerbated by the delay in Cooper’s announcement. In an Elon poll released on July 2, the results showed no clear preference for reopening schools. The poll said that 38 percent preferred a hybrid approach, 34 percent were in favor of a full-time return to in-person instruction and 29 percent preferred that students continue remote learning.
To date, the General Assembly has authorized $600 million for K-12 education and almost $400 million in federal CARES Act money. The lion’s share of spending, $75 million has gone towards meals.
Another $70 million to summer learning programs, $56 million was issued for internet connectivity, broadband and devices to access online learning. Spending also included $7 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).