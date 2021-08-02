Written across the top of Alexis Langley’s graduation cap was the phrase, “Bake the world a better place.”
With her culinary arts degree now in hand, Langley wants to do just that.
Langley, 19, was among the 111 graduates who received their degree during College of The Albemarle’s summer commencement at COA-Elizabeth City Wednesday evening.
Langley, whose culinary talents are focused on baking, began the two-year culinary arts degree program as a student at Pasquotank County High School, where she was dual enrolled at COA.
“It was a challenge and exciting because we worked on different things every day,” she said, describing COA’s culinary arts program, which is taught at the community college’s Edenton campus.
“I want to have my own bakery one day,” Langley said of her career goals.
Christina Bleich, Langley’s mother, said her daughter started cooking at a young age, learning much of what she knows from her grandmother. Langley cooks at home all the time, her mother said.
“She even baked her own (graduation) cake last night,” said Bleich, who teaches second grade at Weeksville Elementary School.
Wednesday’s graduation was held in the lobby of COA’s Performing Arts Center, where the graduates entered one end of the lobby and filed past President Jack Bagwell, who presented their diplomas, before they exited out another door. The amended graduation ceremony was done as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. With a recent surge in COVID cases, COA officials opted for a more socially distanced ceremony.
Also graduating Wednesday was Faith Sershen, who earned an associate of arts degree in education, with a minor in nursing. Sershen has not finished her college education at COA just yet, as she has plans to be a surgical technician.
“I just got accepted into the program,” said Sershen, who graduated from Northeastern High School in 2018.
Now 20 years old, Sershen said she chose the surgical technician field because she wants to help people, particularly children.
“I really want to work in pediatrics,” perhaps at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia, she said.
Wednesday’s ceremony marked the 58th annual summer graduation for COA. Other graduates received associate degrees in fine arts, science, applied science, aviation systems technology, general business administration, computer programming, computer integrated machining, jewelry, emergency medical science, practical nursing, criminal justice technology, early childhood education, welding technology, general occupational technology and cosmetology.