John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2020 will take the stage for commencement on Friday, June 12.
Due to state restrictions on gatherings, the school is hosting a slightly different ceremony than usual. According to the school, 19 groups of about seven seniors and their supporters will gather at the school’s athletic complex at a time.
The seniors will get a chance to walk across the stage and get their diplomas. The groups will start at 7:55 a.m. and end at about 5:15 p.m. The school plans to make a video of the ceremony and make it available to families.
The Class of 2020 valedictorian is Ethan Hughson. The salutatorian is Hannah Rose.
For an informational video on the ceremony, visit bit.ly/JAH2020GRAD . The graduation schedule is available online at bit.ly/JAH2020GROUPS .
Also during the month of May, every Wednesday night at 8:20 p.m., or 2020 hours, for 20 minutes, the school has turned on the lights of its athletic facilities in honor of the Class of 2020.
“This pandemic might have taken away many things but it could never take away how much the Class of 2020 has BRIGHTENED our lives! Stay Strong, Stay Safe, and Class of 2020 remember this, “Once an ACE always an ACE!!! We love you Class of 2020!!!”