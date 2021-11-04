On a typical day at D.F. Walker Elementary School, the student store known as the ‘Hive Shop’ would be bustling with activity; items flying off tables, purchases made and children happy.
Known school wide for its plethora of knick-knacks, candy reserves, books and games, the Hive Shop has become the hotspot for students seeking to cash out on their good behavior.
The store works in tandem with the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program, meaning that the better a student behaves, the more they may be able to purchase at the shop.
The concept of PBIS was first included with an amendment to the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) in 1997. The program is a fairly recent concept to some school systems and “seeks to reduce or eliminate poor behavior school wide through the encouragement of positive behaviors,” according to the PBIS website.
Established as a way to both foster a more positive school climate and reward students, the Hive Shop functions to emphasize PBIS tenets as well as educate students on economics.
The Hive Shop, which is exclusive to D.F. Walker in regards to area schools, is both student-run and student-managed. The store utilizes school currency - known as D.F. Walker dollars - that are handled in a small cash register at the front of the store. Prospective shoppers from third, fourth and fifth grades swarm in to see what could be earned via inevitable transactions.
“The kids love the Hive Shop,” said Ann Bond, school counselor. “Items like pop-its and fidget spinners are both in high demand here.”
The principal of the school, Dr. Linda White, sees the Hive Shop as an opportunity to give students more autonomy in their decisions and earn things for themselves.
“Some students don’t have the money to shop for Christmas,” White said. “Here, they can spend their D.F. Walker dollars on gifts and we even have a gift-wrapping station. Lots of possibilities.”
Students who are caught modeling good behavior and character anywhere on campus or on school buses could be given D.F. Walker dollars as a result.
“They can be given a dollar from any teacher, bus driver or cafeteria worker,” White said. “It helps teach the students good character and traits like kindness and responsibility.”
The Hive Shop, while run by students, relies on the kindness of the community and staff to continue operation. It accepts both monetary and item donations from beyond school grounds.
Around this time of year, supplies are dwindling lower than ever.
“We hope the community will help,” White said. “Anyone who has new or gently used items to donate, please consider it.”
Heading into the winter months, White emphasized the need for seasonal items such as gloves, scarves and socks, as well as older Christmas decorations.
“Going into the second semester, we could also use things like school supplies to assist students who may be running low like pencils and notebooks,” White said.
Upon donating, school counselors sort through all of the items and put them into small bags with price tags. Eventually, the bags make their way into the hands of eager students.
For more information on the Hive Shop or on donating, contact D.F. Walker Elementary School at (252) 221-4151.