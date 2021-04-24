John A. Holmes High School's Herren Project Club is among 10 that received a 2021 Herren Project Clubs grant of $500.
Herren Project Clubs encourage overall wellness, healthy decision-making, and community leadership as part of the program. The funds granted can be used for t-shirts, hosting an event, supplies, or anything that will help your club run more effectively.
Students in Herren Project Clubs participate in evidence-informed activities, plan and execute their own events and activities, and create a safe place for students to navigate life substance-free. Clubs create and provide a peer network of support and teach students about adaptive coping strategies, which is critical to the management of stress, and prevention of misuse of substances. By focusing on empowering students and encouraging overall wellness and self-care, students learn about mental health and how to best support themselves and each other through challenging situations without turning to substances.
The grant winners are remarkable schools who embody what it means to “Be You” and who are extremely active in their own community as well as the greater Herren Project community. We are proud that recipients of these grants vary in location, education levels, and the number of participants in the club.
John A. Holmes High School (9-12) is supervised by Kelley Duruman. The club is one of the Herron Project's most active. The club hosted a 5K Run for Hope on April 24. The mission of the club is to provide empowerment and wellness initiatives to give youth the tools they need to make healthy choices to live a happy, fulfilling live substance-free.
The other winners include:
- South High School (9-12), in Worcester, Massachusetts
- Burncoat High School (9-12), in Worcester, Massachusetts
- Highland Park High School (9-12), in Rowlett, Texas
- Dayton High School (9-12), in Dayton, Texas
- Pocono Mountain School District, in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania
- Hungary Creek Middle School (7-8), in Glen Allen, Virginia
- PATH Program, in Cerritos, California
- Boardman High School (9-12), in Poland, Ohio
- Charlton Middle School (5-7), in Charlton, Massachusetts