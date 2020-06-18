Greetings to all, beloved family members, friends, staff, faculty, and most importantly the graduating class of 2020.
We are all on the threshold of life after high school. There are no guarantees except for the guarantee of a journey. Everyone will be faced with differing situations throughout our lives. The outcome of one’s previous plights will determine the circumstance of their next chapter. The beginning choice in every situation is likely the most important. This is the choice of obstacle or opportunity. Will you choose to be a victim of the situation or choose to be a victor of your opportunity? While this choice may seem simple, it will be the most influential, as your choices become more challenging.
The person who chooses an obstacle, will view every situation as a challenge that is destined to beat them. They will feel victimized and perceive themselves as being put behind the eight ball. The effect of the first failure will then begin to snowball into more failures. One example is how one views taking a test. The person who views taking the test as an obstacle has already begun to justify why they did poorly even before taking the test, forming premeditated excuses for their shortcomings.
However, the person that views the situation as an opportunity, views this as a chance to showcase their knowledge. They spend their time preparing for the coming test. The person who chooses to capitalize on an opportunity will be grateful for the situation, whether positive or negative. Opportunists will look back at the situation and see the dedication and hard work put forth along with the ability to self reflect on how to improve for the next challenge. Opportunists will also see their shortcomings as experiments and life lessons to see what improvements can be made for the future.
There is no port of entry demanded to begin from and no destination that we are obligated to arrive towards. The journey however is guaranteed. Everyone of us is guaranteed the adventure of a lifetime. With only one adventure available, I hope that we all are able to provide the grandest tales ever told, the richest values to be held, and the liveliest life to be lived. These hopes are all achieved by first deciding whether you will surrender to an obstacle or will confront an opportunity. Whether you will be the victim of your circumstances, or the victor of your journey. The choice is yours.