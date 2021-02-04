Hyde County Public Schools recently updated its list of free WiFi internet connectivity site available for students during this COVID-19 pandemic.
These sites offer this service at no cost to students’ families:
1. Tideland Engelhard District Office (34656 Highway 264 East, Engelhard, NC 27824): You may park in their parking lot to pick up their WiFi signal.
2. Mattamuskeet Elementary School (60 Juniper Bay Road, Swan Quarter, NC 27885): Park in the visitors’ parking lot or close to the building. WiFi Signal Name: HCS Public, Password: hcspublic
3. Mattamuskeet Early College High School (20392 US Highway 264, Swan Quarter, NC 27885): Park in school bus parking lot or close to the building. WiFi Signal Name: HCS Public, Password: hcspublic
4. Hyde County Schools Administrative Offices “O.A. Peay School” (1430 Main Street, Swan Quarter, NC 27885): Park in the back parking lot or close to the building. WiFi Signal Name: HCS Public, Password: hcspublic
5. Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department (South Highway 94, Fairfield, NC 27826): Contact a Fairfield fireman for login information.
6. Ponzer Volunteer Fire Department (40186 US-264, Belhaven, NC 27810): WiFi Signal Name: Century Link, Password: 37xa3eadbae37a
7. Scranton Volunteer Fire Department
8. NCCAT Facility on Ocracoke Island
9. Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department
10. Ocracoke Library