The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Jana Rawls as the assistant superintendent of human resources and auxiliary services. Rawls has been serving the system as the executive director of human resources. Prior to becoming a school administrator, Rawls began her career in education in the Edenton-Chowan School system teaching English-Language Arts and Social Studies at Chowan Middle School.
Before reuniting with Edenton-Chowan Schools, Rawls served Tyrrell County as the director of human resources, accountability and transportation. She previously served as a principal in Tyrrell County Schools for 14 years at Columbia Middle and High schools, as well as Tyrrell Elementary School.
Rawls is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow and a former North Carolina Principal Fellow. She also has served as a coach and team leader.
During her career, she has served on East Carolina University’s Selection Committee interviewing prospective doctoral students and served on a Cross-Functional Team at East Carolina University to revise the Master of School Administration degree standards.
In 2016, she authored a publication titled “Understanding the Perceived Affect of a Master of School Administration Program (MSA) on Instructional Leadership, the Scholarship at East Carolina University.” She co-authored “The Role of School Leaders in Teacher Leadership Development,” a research article published in the Rural Educator Journal in 2013.
Rawls earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University. She also holds an Educational Specialist degree, as well as a Master of Education (MaEd) in K-12 School Administration, Curriculum and Instruction, from East Carolina University. She earned a Bachelor of Middle Grades Education at East Carolina University.