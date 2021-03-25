John A. Holmes High School seniors Kerrintin Lane and Fred Drew were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday during halftime during the football game against North Edgecombe on March 17.
Homecoming is organized by John A. Holmes — SGA — Student Government Association.
John A. Holmes Homecoming Court for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Freshman Class: Janaya Perry and Jonathan Spears
- Sophomore Class: Haylei Bush and DJ Capehart
- Junior Class: Olivia Layton and Nyquan Twine
- Senior Class Homecoming Court includes: Brylee Boyce and KJ Armstead, Lane and Caleb Bunch, Camilia Miles and Drew, and Meredith Tunstall and Teddy Wilson.
Last year’s king and queen, Mitjonta Stanley and Yadi Chavez, came to the game to crown Lane and Drew.