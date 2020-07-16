WINDSOR — Lawrence Academy moved quickly to find their new Head of School.
Lawrence Board of Trustees Chairman Jon Powell announced late last week the school has named Katrina Ford to lead the Pre-K through 12 independent school in Merry Hill.
“The Board of Trustees looks forward to working with Katrina as she begins her leadership role,” Powell said. “We believe she is the right person at the right time to continue the mission of maintaining and strengthening Lawrence Academy’s leadership role in independent education for Northeastern North Carolina.”
Ford replaces Jason Wynne, who had been Head of School at Lawrence Academy since January 2017, but left this summer.
Ford joined Lawrence Academy’s staff last year as Assistant Head of School. She has two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from the State University of New York.
In addition, she recently earned a Graduate Certification in School Leadership from Liberty University. Ford also has a Principal’s Certificate and other certifications in education from Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and Georgia.
Ford has 22 years of experience in education between working in the classroom and administration. Her first 17 years were spent in elementary and middle school education in public schools in New York and Pennsylvania.
Ford then spent 2013-2019 at schools in Georgia. She was at Arlington Christian School serving as K4-12 Principal, while also working as K4-12 Principal and Interim Head of School at Harvester Christian Academy.
An avid athlete, Ford declined the opportunity to play college basketball. She has, however, served as a high school soccer and basketball coach, as well as a junior college softball coach.
Ford and her husband, Jerry, have one son, Cooper, who attends Lawrence Academy. The family resides in Windsor.
For more information about Ford or Lawrence Academy, visit www.lawrenceacademy.org.