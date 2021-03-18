Friday, March 5, dawned clear with blue skies, delightful sunshine and an occasional migrant cloud. Temperatures are comfortable without thermal underwear.
I got into my 2012 vehicle and hit NC 32 North to White Oak Elementary School, “the happiest place in Chowan County.
Traffic is light at the noon hour. Still, the WOS parking lot is nearly full when I arrive. Today is a teacher work day. Something about Aug. 31, 2021, has galvanized many to visit. Even school Superintendent Michael Sasscer is on campus. May have lunch date with a certain second-grade teacher, but we’ll hold judgment on that until later.
A simple sign declares in big print “Kindergarten Registration.” Next in smaller letters, “Entrance through Gym Door. “ But there are many doors. I peek and discover “Cubbie Book Nook.” Up on the angles ceiling in large letters: “Read ... Read ... Read ...”.
A school employee notes my roving eye. Intuits my mind correctly. The Edenton Lions are right this way. Lions Bill Hicks, Gary Swanner and Bob Yeager have finish the morning shirt and are heading back to Edenton. Next shift involved Lions Myron Broadwell, Bob Gray, John Guard and John Mitchener.
Headliner today is our vision screener, Spot, that ably examines young eyes without causing pain.
Spot is looking for farsightedness, nearsightedness, lazy eye or astigmatism conditions. Astigmatism involved an irregular curvature of the cornea. Simply put, the cornea is shaped like a pear rather than a round grape. These irregular curves alter light waves entering the eye and hurt reading and learning. But they are correctable. Parents and school nurse are informed of each child’s exam for future reference.
Guard, who chaperones Spot, begins to settle in. Munchkin lads and lasses are approaching us. Fine-looking group.
A young one with face mask on presents himself. COVID-19 requires a temperature check. Normal. His parent tells us his full name, date of birth, etc., since he is to be in kindergarten this fall. He releases a parental finder and settles in “all by myself,” thank you. Watches us carefully.
We explain that Spot works best when the age of the patient is known. Munchkin holds up four fingers signifying his age. A few months one way or the other can affect outcomes, particularly with elementary school children. After age 6, the next significant milestone is age 20.
Spot values privacy, maneuvers silently. Best results come when one stands or sits 3.3 feet away. If you are shy and back off, Spot messages “too far” away. If you are in his face, Spot signals “too close.” Spot is like Goldilocks and wants separation to be “just right” when eyes are examined.
Size of your pupil is important for accurate diagnosis. If pupils are too small, their owner is asked to put on sunglasses for a few minutes. Pupils get larger in the shade! When sunglasses are removed, eyes can be examined quickly before pupils get shy and small again.
These are the silent maneuvers happening while Spot works. And so Lions act to improve sight and insight.
Projection for fall kindergarten class at WOS is 150 students. Over two days, 58 are examined. Tim is among those today. The Charles Dickens’ character “Tiny Tim” comes to some minds. Tim’s eyes engage Spot right away.
Next, we meet Cindy. Or is is Cinderella! Cindy check her apple-shaped name tag. She is ready to meet Spot. Before the day is over, Lions will meet others, such as Heidi and Toby.
Myopia or near-sightedness is usually the most common defect. Light falls in front of the retina instead of on it. Vision is less than the best. At day’s end, Lions recommend 11 students for further examination by board-certified eye professionals.
A few feet away, I head Leia approaching. She is humming “I’m five years old ... I got my big coat on ...” from a song “The Best Day” by Taylor Swift (2008). Wow!
What a day to be a Lion!
Lions receive a serenade and the singer receives an eye exam!