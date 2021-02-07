Mattamuskeet School News

The Mattamuskeet School Campus will resume in-person instruction beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 while continuing Remote Instruction for those who choose to remain remote.
In-person days will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week from 7:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. At this time, Mondays and Fridays will be Remote Learning Days. Future updates to the schedule will be released as necessary.
Both Remote Instruction and In-Person Instruction will continue to be offered to our students.
Schools will use the rosters from last semester’s in-person instructional days. Should you change your mind about the way your child completed school work last semester, we ask that you please contact the school no later than Wednesday, February 10th (next week) to allow sufficient time to receive and process your changes.
Teachers at both schools will soon be contacting your children with any scheduling updates. We will post the master schedules for each school prior to the week of February 15th.
Our Home Meal Delivery Program will continue to operate on Remote Learning Days, Mondays and Fridays only, after February 15th.
School really appreciates your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate these unique and challenging times. School will always strive to do what is best for students!
The 21st Century Program will be having a Virtual Open House on 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Here's a link to sign up for the event: