Kerry Mebane

Mebane 

 Edenton-Chowan Schools

Kerry Mebane, Technology Director for Edenton-Chowan Schools, was recently named the Northeast Region’s Technology Director of the Year.

The award qualifies Mebane as a finalist for the 2022-2023 North Carolina Technology Director of the Year Award, which will be announced soon. This is his second year in a row winning the award for the Northeast Region.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.