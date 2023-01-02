Kerry Mebane, Technology Director for Edenton-Chowan Schools, was recently named the Northeast Region’s Technology Director of the Year.
The award qualifies Mebane as a finalist for the 2022-2023 North Carolina Technology Director of the Year Award, which will be announced soon. This is his second year in a row winning the award for the Northeast Region.
“Mr. Mebane consistently leads digital innovation to position staff and students to be future ready,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer on the district’s Facebook page. “It is truly an honor to witness his passion for teaching and learning everyday. We are blessed with the best!”
In his role, Mebane is responsible for ensuring that technology across the district is being utilized to its fullest extent by students and teachers.
In the past year, he has overseen the start of a sweeping telephone system overhaul for the school district, which will modernize ECPS’ communications districtwide in a switch to VOIP. These improvements will bring massive quality of life upgrades, ease of access for users, security and performance enhancements.
Mebane has also been working to ensure that students in remote parts of the county are able to perform at their highest level by striving to make internet hotspots available for student use.
In his role, he collaborates with digital innovators and technology coordinators both locally and across North Carolina to bring the best to Chowan County.
“I am humbled and excited to be selected for this honor,” Mebane said. “Every person in my role in the region and across the state is outstanding in their dedication to public education in North Carolina. I believe everyone deserves this recognition.”
The full list of those recognized across the state for their performance include:
Northeast: Kerry Mebane, Edenton-Chowan Schools;
Southeast: Charles White, Lenoir County Public Schools;
North Central: Debby Atwater, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools;
Sandhills: Kendt Eklund, Moore County Schools;
Piedmont-Triad: Butch Rooney, Davie County Schools;
Southwest: Jay Parker, Union County Public Schools;
Northwest: Amy Walker, Ashe County Public Schools; and