...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EDENTON - Mediacom Communications is extending the application deadline for its scholarship program, Mediacom World Class Scholars.
In its 22nd consecutive year, the program will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors planning to obtain further education.
Scholarship applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. The deadline was extended from an earlier date and high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship applications are available online: mediacomworldclass.com.
Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers, but must live in areas where Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network delivers Gigabit-speed internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application.