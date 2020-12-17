Edenton-Chowan Public Schools Board of Education named Michelle Newsome principal of White Oak Elementary School in Edenton on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, with a unanimous vote.
Prior to this role, Newsome served White Oak Elementary as the assistant principal. She replaces interim principal Sarah McLaughlin, who filled in after Sheila Evans moved to an administrative role within the district as chief academic officer.
Newsome is originally from Port Huron, Michigan. She moved to eastern North Carolina at age 14 and later graduated from Bertie County High School. She attended Chowan University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education.
Newsome began her education career in Hertford County Schools as an elementary teacher before transitioning to teach at the elementary level in Gates County Schools. She taught grades 3, 5 and 6 over a span of 12 years in the classroom.
Newsome also has education experience as a Family Service Specialist for the Methodist Home for Children in Winton, NC. She joined the ECPS family at the “happiest place in Chowan County” in August 2018. She completed her Masters of School Administration degree at East Carolina University in 2019.
Newsome believes in building relationships and promoting trust to build a strong foundation for her work. She always wanted to be an educator, feeling that it was embedded in her heart at an early age because of many great educators who showed her love and respect. She shared that she is honored and humbled to be chosen for such an important role in the lives of children at White Oak Elementary. She will work tirelessly to ensure that students’ social, emotional, and academic needs are met.
Newsome stated her purpose is “to pay at least a small portion of it [love, respect and acts of kindness] forward to every single child.” In her first 90 days, Newsome wants to meet with all staff members to ascertain the continued needs of the school, evaluate initiatives already in place, and continue to enhance the vision and mission of White Oak Elementary School.
Newsome is also a proud wife to her husband Larry, and mother to four children. She is a member of Winton Baptist Church, where she serves as Sunday school teacher and youth leader. During her times to relax, Newsome enjoys bike riding, fishing and reading.