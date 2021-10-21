A local educator has been awarded with a prestigious educational honor for her work with exceptional children in the Edenton-Chowan school system.
Miller Bryant, speech-language pathologist at White Oak Elementary School, was nominated for the 2021 Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence Award by Edenton-Chowan Public Schools on Oct. 5. Bryant’s honor was announced by ECPS.
“Ms. Miller was recognized by her colleagues as someone whose dedication and service has improved the quality of education for exceptional children and youth,” a statement from Edenton-Chowan Schools. “She has served White Oak Elementary School in the role of speech language pathologist for three years, where she engages students in fun, research-based practices.”
ECPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer, White Oak Principal Michelle Newsome, White Oak Assistant Principal Makesha Spivey and ECPS Director of Exceptional Children Jamie Bowers were all present to personally bestow Bryant with the honor.
“We are so lucky to have Miller as our SLP at White Oak School,” said Newsome. “She does a great job of building positive relationships with her students as well as their families. She is innovative, creative, patient, kind and helpful.”
A graduate of East Carolina University, Bryant is also an active member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, a professional association for audiologists, speech-language pathologists and speech, language and hearing scientists.
At White Oak, Bryant is responsible for working with children who have difficulties with articulation and communication skills.
“I love this job because of the variety of children I get to work with. I love watching them grow and gain confidence in their communication,” Bryant said.
Bryant was stunned upon being nominated, but said she felt quite honored to accept it.
“I was completely shocked to receive this award,” she said. “The award is only because of my fantastic co-workers, director and administrative team. Without their support and guidance, none of this would be possible.”
As the Educator of Excellence for ECPS, Bryant will be honored with over 100 other educators at the Annual Conference on Exceptional Children, which will be held in Greensboro, N.C. from Nov. 17-19.
The other honorees come from all of the school districts in North Carolina, as well as North Carolina Virtual Public Schools, charter school districts and Divisions of Juvenile Justice, Prison Education Services and state-run healthcare facilities.
Bryant said that she does plan on attending the November ceremony at which she and others will be recognized.
She also affirmed that working with the children at White Oak has become a positive influence in her life.
“The kids I work with have changed my life in many ways. They have shown me how to push through the struggles of your day with your head held high and how a hug or fist bump can turn your whole day around,” she said.