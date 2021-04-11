Teams from throughout the region recently competed in the Hunter Safety Team district 1 contest.
The event consists of 4 disciplines -- Archery, Trap, Smallbore and Hunter Skills.
At the junior level, the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies team finished second in the district. Perquimans County Middle School's team placed first, earning the chance to attend state competition. Chowan Middle School placed third.
At the senior level, NEAAAT's Alpha team took home first place, followed by John A. Holmes High School in second and Perquimans County High School in third. The first place team will head to states.
NEAAAT Hunter Safety Team took home a total of 16 trophies/awards at the district level.
Hunter Skill test scores decided tie breakers this year.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission divides teams into Junior Division and Senior Division (Middle School and High School). NEAAT had one junior team and two senior teams.
In the Junior District division, the team faced off against 14 other teams. There were 70 competitors in each event across the district.
The NEAAAT junior team awards include:
- Hayden Nestlerode placed 5th as overall individual
- Declan Nixon placed 7th as overall individual and 4th in rifle (two-way tie)
- Archery team finished 2nd with Layne Blackford finishing 5th
- Trap (Shotgun) team finished 2nd
- Smallbore (22 rifle) team finished 2nd with Bryson Frumkin placing 7th
- Hunter Skills team finished 6th
The senior teams faced off against 14 teams in their district, 146 senior teams in the state. Alpha team finished third in the state, while Bravo team finished 54th.
The NEAAAT senior teams awards were:
- Alpha team finished 1st in the district
- Bodie Blackford placed 2nd overall individual, with 5th (11-way tie) in trap, 7th (11-way tie) in smallbore,
- Corbin Nixon placed 6th overall, with a first place in Archery, 10th in trap (11-way tie for first), 8th in smallbore Ronald "Beau" Smith placed 8th overall, with first place in smallbore, 9th place (two-way tie) in hunter skills
- Bravo team finished 7th place in the district
- Ethan Copeland finished 3rd in trap with a perfect score out of an 11-way tie
- Sam Geffert finished 10th overall individual, with 4th in Hunter Skills (tied with Jessica Shaw) 76 of 100
- Alpha Archery finished 2nd with Willow Stokely finishing 5th (4 way tie)
- Alpha Trap team finished 2nd with Ethan Wooten 6th (11 way tie) perfect score
- Alpha Smallbore finished 1st with Walker Rich 5th with a 193 out of 200, Willow Stokely 6th with a 192 out of 200
- Alpha Hunter Skills finished 1st with Thomas Rhett McKinney 1st (the 2nd highest score across the state) 88 of 100, Willow Stokely 2nd (with 3rd Highest score across the state) 84 of 100, Jessica Shaw 4th place (2 way tie with Sam Geffert) 76 of 100, Caleb Hobbs 8th place 72 of 100
The NEAAAT teams also received the Coach of the Year award in its district.