Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer announced a new slate of leaders Friday, poised to take the reins of the district starting next year.
Sonya Rinehart, currently assistant principal at John A. Holmes High School, will take over as principal beginning in 2022-2023.
Rinehart will be succeeding interim principal Josh Davenport, who himself served following the retirement of principal Stephen Wood.
“It is with great honor and pleasure that I announce Ms. Sonya Rinehart as the new principal of John A. Holmes High School,” Sasscer said. “Ms. Rinehart yearns to empower teacher voice and leadership in designing future-ready learning spaces and to set high expectations for student performance.
“Ms. Rinehart brings 27 years of successful experience having served students as a secondary classroom teacher at John A. Holmes High School, Regional Consultant with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and as Assistant Principal of John A. Holmes High School,” he added.
Rinehart holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from North Carolina State University. She said she considers herself fortunate to work with the students, the staff and the community of Chowan County.
Taking over in the assistant principal positions at Holmes – replacing Rinehart and the now retired William Ledford – are Beatrice Cherry and Grantley Mizelle.
Cherry is currently enrolled in the Master of School Administration program at Elizabeth City State University and will complete her studies in December. Additionally, she holds undergraduate degrees from Grand Valley State University and Darton College. Prior to joining the teaching staff of John A. Holmes High School in 2019, Cherry served on the staff of Bertie High School.
Mizelle’s career began in Bertie County Schools and Martin County Schools, where he served as assistant principal. Mizelle’s experiences include classroom teacher, head football coach and athletic director. Mizelle is an undergraduate of Barton College and holds graduate degrees from West Virginia University and Elizabeth City State University.
At Chowan Middle School, Sharon Meads will take the helm as principal following the departure of Dr. Michelle White, who has accepted a position with Hertford County Schools as Assistant Superintendent.
Meads joins CMS from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, where she has served as a teacher and assistant principal for 23 years. Meads has been the assistant principal of River Road Middle School since 2016. Prior to that, she served as assistant principal of Elizabeth City Middle School from 2014-2016.
As a teacher, Meads earned her National Board Certification and was the District Teacher of the Year in 2013. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Elizabeth City State University and her Master of School Administration also from ECSU.
Meads said she believes in student ownership, consistent expectations, clear communication, data and being able to answer the question “how do you know they know?”
Additionally, she believes “strong instructional leaders create teacher leaders, who are inspirational in and outside of the classroom.”
At D.F. Walker Elementary, Trisha Walton was named principal, following the announcement of Dr. Linda White’s return to central services.
Walton has been a member of the ECPS family since November 2017, serving as assistant principal of D.F. Walker Elementary School.
“I am pleased to announce her transition to the principalship,” Dr. Sasscer said. “Ms. Walton brings to her new role a vision of inclusion, where staff and students see themselves in the fabric of the school culture. She believes in clear communication and consistent expectations to build healthy, trusting relationships.”
Walton completed her Master of School Administration degree at Elizabeth City State University in 2012. She has served as an assistant principal at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels.
Taking over as assistant principal at D.F. Walker is Angie Walston.
Walston joined the staff of White Oak Elementary School in 2014. She brings 23 years of professional educator experience to her new role.
Currently, Walston is enrolled in the Master of School Administration graduate program at East Carolina University and will graduate this month. Prior to joining the White Oak staff, Walston served as a teacher in Martin County and in Wilson County. She earned National Board Certification in 2006 with recertification 2016 and was selected by her peers as Teacher of the Year for White Oak Elementary School in 2018.
At White Oak Elementary School, Micah Lynch is joining as Assistant Principal.
“Ms. Lynch is passionate about education and providing positive experiences for students through intentional relationships,” Dr. Sasscer said. “She is committed to being a lifelong learner so she can serve students as they meet with success and build a strong future.”
A native of Chowan County and the daughter of an elementary school teacher, Lynch is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University with credentials in middle grades math, special education, and school leadership. She has served the students of Chowan Middle School since December of 2013.
Meanwhile, at Central Services, Lori Heginbotham is returning to the district after serving as Director of the West Virginia Family-to-Family program at West Virginia University’s Center for Excellence in Disabilities.
Previously, Heginbotham was a special education and general education teacher at Chowan Middle and D.F. Walker Elementary School. Prior experiences include serving Bertie County Schools as an assistant principal.
Heginbotham earned her Master of School Administration and Curriculum Development from Frostburg University of Maryland.
Dr. Linda White is also returning to Central Services as Director of Teacher Development.
In this role, Dr. White will provide leadership and empowerment for beginning teachers and mentors, as well as enhance professional growth opportunities to evolve and refine skills. She will assist in the recruitment and retention of quality educators and will ensure teachers have opportunities for professional advancement through advanced degrees, university and college partnerships, and National Board Certification.
Dr. White holds a Doctorate in Education, an Education Specialist Degree, a Master Degree in Education and a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. She was previously principal of D.F. Walker Elementary School, as well as the holder of various district roles in both Perquimans and Dare counties.
Finally, taking over for the recently approved Hope Academy (an alternative learning school for grades six through twelve), is Christina Melendez. More on the Hope Academy will be detailed in an upcoming story in the Chowan Herald.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.