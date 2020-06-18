Hello class of 2020.
It seems to me that we have been given a lot to reflect on in the last few months.
I have never been one to dwell on the negatives and I do not believe that we should in these trying times. Let’s just look at all that we have gained in the last 12 years. Lifelong friendships have been formed in classes, clubs, sports, and through community service. We all know school would not be bearable without those around us, encouraging and reminding us of our goals. We have been given some of the best mentors in the form of teachers, administrators, coaches, and parents that have helped us all get here today. Everyone here can think of that one person who said the exact thing you needed to hear or listened to you when you had no one else. Think of all the things we have been given the opportunity to learn. Academically, we have increased our knowledge in the fields of science, math, social studies, and English. We have been able to learn new skills in the form of CTE classes and clubs. The skills will help us in the future when looking for jobs or exploring our passions. We have learned through the challenges we have faced. No other class in all of John A. Holmes history can say their senior year was cut short due to a pandemic. We have lived through the aftermath of 9/11, devastating hurricanes, and are currently graduating high school in a time of crisis. We have learned to survive and persevere. What about all the memories we have created? I will never forget the cooking classes we took at D.F. Walker and how we could cook literally anything we wanted to, but all we wanted was brownies and Mac & Cheese. How excited we were to go to the book fair, only to buy the bendy pencils or other knick knacks. Going to our eighth grade continuation and being nervous about being freshmen the next year. Being so excited to go to our first home high school football game as high-schoolers. Finally getting our licenses and loving the sense of freedom it brought us. Feeling the stress of junior year and having to start making decisions about our future, that seemed to be moving too fast.
Our last first day of high school, that was bittersweet, but made us pumped for our senior year. Yes, our senior year was cut short, but think about all we have gained in these last 12 years.
We have gained friendships, mentors, academics, skills, perseverance, and memories.
A pandemic can never take those things away from us. Instead of dwelling on all the things that have been taken away from us, remember all that we received. We can accomplish all that we desire because of where we came from.
Once an Ace always an Ace.
We all know how time flies by. In four short years we’ll be walking across stages all across the state and America, receiving our college degrees. We will work our way up in the workforce or serving our country in the military.
Class of 2020, never forget where we started and what we have shared here in these last 12 years, because it’s the lessons we’ve learned and the memories we have created that will propel us forward.