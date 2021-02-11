COLUMBIA — Matthieu Cheminée, Dennis Nahabetian, and Jan Harrell continue their collaboration with Pocosin Arts in three new metalsmithing and jewelry workshops.
Building on the skills learned in his intro-level class, Dennis Nahabetian is teaching Intermediate Electroforming on Mesh on Feb. 20 and 27. In this class, students will focus on folding, fabricating, and finishing electroformed mesh in their desired shapes.
Matthieu Cheminée is introducing a new technique in in Filigree, West African Way, on March 6 and 13. This technique is commonly used by Senegalese jewelers, and students in this workshop will use it to create a traditional filigree ring using minimal tools.
Jan Harrell builds on her enameling workshop series with Embellishments — Enhancing the Enamel Surface on March 5 and 12. In this workshop, students will explore many enameling techniques that can add garnishes and enhancements to enamel creations large or small.
Montana-based ceramics artist Sam Momeyer is teaching a pair of workshops that cover the clay pots from the ground up.
In Composite Forms, students will investigate making a mug form by combining wheel throwing, hand building, and mold making techniques. The class will be held Feb. 20.
In Surface, Sam will demonstrate layering techniques to create depth on an unglazed porcelain surface, including using mason stains, colored grog, layered underglazes, and wet sanding. The class will be held Feb. 27. Sign up for one or both workshops!
CJ Jilek’s drinking vessel workshop will be held Feb. 20 and 27, but there’s still time to sign up! Learn construction techniques like slab and hump molds, explore surface composition through texturing and carving — even create your own texture tools!
Art After School
Art After School is an opportunity for youth and young adults to learn from Pocosin Arts’ Artists in Residence. Age groups range from elementary school up to high school. The nonprofit offers classes based on age group, ranging from ceramics, jewelry, metalsmithing, sculpting, drawing, painting, and mixed media. Each class is designed for students of all experience levels. All of our courses are intended for hands-on learning.
Class sessions are in an easy-to-follow at-home format! Students will receive video instruction, written instruction where applicable, and supplies to complete their projects successfully.
For information on Pocosin Arts activities, visit https://pocosinarts.org/ .