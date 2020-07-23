The upcoming school year will look different at Edenton-Chowan Public Schools, but just how different will be up to the Board of Education, which is scheduled to discuss the district’s plan at a quarterly work session today, July 23, at Edenton United Methodist Church.
Interim Superintendent Michael Sasscer said the district is presenting the board options allowing families to be able to choose between a combination of in-person and remote learning or only remote learning.
“We recognize there may be loved ones inside the home who may have health concerns. Right now for our team, it’s been important to us for this to be a collective process,” Sasscer said. “We want to have as many voices as possible to really get the whole perspective of what the needs of our community are.”
Sasscer noted that they are working with other school districts, such as neighboring Perquimans County Schools, to stay aligned and be similar to what they may be doing. This would allow for the sharing of resources across the districts. Also if a student moves, the transition will be as smooth as possible.
In terms of remote learning, Sasscer said the district is looking at how to provide high-quality education and yet still give families flexibility to do those additional things that are best for their child.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district really started planning for this back in March of this year. Back then though, there was a sense that schools would return to a more normal schedule for the 2020-21 school year.
As time progressed, however, the state recognized that remote learning may need to be used in a greater capacity. ECPS submitted a 15-point plan for remote instruction to the state on July 20.
On Tuesday, July 14, Governor Roy Cooper announced safety plans for K-12 public schools for the new school year. Schools will open for in-person instruction under an updated Plan B that requires face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom, measures to ensure social distancing for everyone in the building, and other safety protocols.
As part of the preparation, Albemarle Regional Health Services visited Edenton-Chowan Schools to help with their reopening plans.
“ARHS has been very involved with our local school systems in regards to reopening in the fall. ARHS will continue to facilitate region wide group discussions to assist our school partners in aligning their plans and identifying best practices to reopen our school buildings safely for students, teachers, and staff,” said R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, Health Director.
While the details of the plan are not available as of press time, Sasscer said they are working on providing training videos and other informational materials for parents and families, so they can understand the expectations of remote learning. They are also working on creating plans for students who have special educational needs.
Day in the Life
Sasscer said the district knows that most families want to know what a day of school is going to look like for their child.
“That’s what families care about the most. ‘Let me picture a day of what my child’s going to walk through. What’s that bus going to look like? How are we going to walk into buildings?’” he said.
Sasscer noted that the ECPS team knows it’s “really important for us not to be right, but to get it right.” At the time of the interview, the district was in the process of sharing its initial thinking with the staff and allowing them to digest the information, ask questions and offer input into what a day in the life of a student would look like.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education is expected to finalize the district’s plan at its quarterly work session scheduled for 9 a.m. today, July 23, at Edenton United Methodist Church. All of Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education meetings are open to the public.
After that meeting, the district hopes to give students’ families a guidebook for how a typical school day will look under the new safety plan, Sasscer said.
Sasscer did note that a typical school week will probably be a blend of face-to-face learning and remote learning.
“The biggest thing that I think I would want for families to hear in this moment, as they’re gathering information and thinking about things, is that they’re going to be given choice,” he said. “They’re going to be able to decide what form of instruction is going to meet the needs of their family – whether that’s face-to-face or remote learning only.”
Internet
Last academic year highlighted the need for reliable internet access for much of Chowan County. According to the U.S. Census, in 2018, 80.6 percent of all county households had a computer in the home, while 67.1 percent had a broadband internet subscription.
Because of the possibility of a blended school year that includes remote learning, the school district is looking at ways to make internet available to more students.
One option is the Low Wealth Consortium, a group of low-wealth school districts across the state. The group has partnered with the North Carolina Rural Center and Kajeet, a company that provides smartspots – basically Internet hotspots.
The partnership will allow districts like ECPS to provide hot spots and Wi-Fi access. They are also looking at using some of the stimulus money provided by the federal and state governments to address home connectivity, Sasscer said.
Sasscer noted that many of these devices are cellular dependent, so finding devices that will work on a cellular carrier within the county is also a priority.
Transportation
Many of the district’s decisions will be dependent on transportation, Sasscer said.
“We can come up with elaborate plans, but if we can’t move a child from Point A to Point B due to the social distancing guidelines for buses, we haven’t solved the problem,” he said.
A typical bus can hold about 24 students per the social distancing guidelines – one student per seat. Siblings can sit two to a seat.
“So we’re having to analyze our routes to see how many it’s going to take to move our students,” Sasscer said. “That’ll certainly dictate what type of face-to-face option we can offer, because that will shape our capacity inside the buildings.”
Edenton-Chowan Schools currently has 38 buses in its fleet, he said. The district’s transportation department has an efficiency rating that impacts its state funding. While the district may be able to get extra buses to transport students, they also have to keep that efficiency rating in mind while planning routes, Sasscer said.
School lunches
One of public schools main goals is to provide food security for its students. While dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2019-20 school year, the United States Department of Agriculture issued a waiver allowing the state’s school district to provide off-campus meal options.
Sasscer said that the waiver expires Aug. 31 and the district is awaiting word on whether the state will receive another USDA waiver.
“The waiver would allow us to serve lunch outside of a cafeteria,” he said. “[The waiver] allowed us to do deliveries on the yellow buses and allowed us to do pick up. Should we be able to move forward, you know, certainly one of our greatest cares for our students is food security, and we want to make sure our children have meals.”
Sasscer said one option on the table is to offer meal pick-up, which would be similar to the district’s current summer feeding program which is offered at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton and Chowan Middle School in Tyner.
“Again, that’s still going to be dependent upon the waiver,” he said. “So that’s again an evolving and a fluid decision.”
Staff eager to serve
The district hopes to provide families an opportunity to do what is best for their students and their households.
“I want the families to know that we deeply care for the health of our students and our staff,” Sasscer said. “We are committed to providing a high quality education experience in either in-person or remote learning.”
The school district wants to make the school year special and magical for students.
“I think about the school year, and I think about the wonder that it brings. Kids think about new relationships and new beginnings,” he said. “Through the joy of learning, what experience is that going to open up for them? … There’s just so much that goes into a school year that we don’t want to lose, including the traditional excitement that comes as we approach the first day of school.
“Our staff is really committed to ensuring that we’re still offering that excitement. There’s still that positive energy ... those goosebumps that come with thinking about what the year holds in store,” Sasscer continued. “I think that’s important to convey as well. We get so bogged down thinking about COVID-19, the pandemic, but there’s a powerful message to also say with positivity and optimism, ‘It’s going to be a great year.’”