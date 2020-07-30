The Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Sasscer as the Superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools effective immediately.
Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan shared, “The Board of Education unanimously supported the appointment of Dr. Sasscer as our superintendent. His modeled leadership has proven he will bring a shared vision for the future of our school system. The Board is excited to embrace his leadership and looks forward to many years of providing a high quality education for students and families.”
Sasscer served the school system as both the Interim Superintendent and the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. Prior to joining Edenton-Chowan Schools, he served as Principal of Manteo Middle School, in Dare County. Previously, he served as the Principal of Jarvisburg Elementary School after serving as an Assistant Principal at Currituck County High School in Currituck County Schools. He also served as an assistant principal with Alamance-Burlington Schools at Marvin B. Smith Elementary School.
Prior to becoming a school administrator, he taught high school mathematics for 10 years teaching all levels of high school mathematics including Advanced Placement Calculus. Dr. Sasscer is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow, a former North Carolina Principal Fellow and is a National Board Certified Teacher. He has also served as a Varsity and JV baseball coach.
“I am honored to serve the Edenton-Chowan Schools’ Board of Education, our school family and our amazing community. The success of our schools has been shaped by leaders of great character and I am truly humbled to stand on their shoulders as we continue to care for the growth of our children,” Dr. Sasscer stated. “Serving together with our school leaders and outstanding faculty to provide an exceptional educational experience for every single child is a gift I cherish.”
Dr. Sasscer earned a Doctorate of Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a Master of School Administration and a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.