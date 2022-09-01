Edenton-Chowan Schools welcomed back 1,774 students to classrooms on Monday, following a morning fog delay that gifted one final hour of summer break to local kids.
Students are beginning the 2022-23 school year in the county with quite a few opportunities on the horizon: newly budgeted technology, the groundbreaking of a new high school, expanded CTE offerings and persistent attention to social and emotional learning (SEL) initiatives.
“Edenton-Chowan Schools’ call to action is to excite, engage, and empower excellence through transforming experiences. Whether students are discovering their talent, acting on their promise, or accelerating on their chosen path, Edenton-Chowan Schools will provide access to their strengths and passions that will afford them an opportunity to choose from a collection of open doors,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Sasscer of the new school year.
While the official start date of the school year was July 1, students were not scheduled back into the classroom until late August, which is typical.
Over the summer, Edenton-Chowan Schools hosted training and boot camps for staff members to prepare for students.
Convocation, the annual event for district staff to jumpstart the core of the academic year, was held last week.
A celebratory event, convocation featured all the best of the school district and allowed students young and old to participate in the occasion while hosting community leaders.
“Convocation is a time dedicated to celebrating our spirit for teaching, our commitment to children and our enthusiasm for a new school year,” Dr. Sasscer said.
Staff were treated to special messages from students, who shared what they like to do and what they need from teachers to access their greatest potential.
“I enjoy math and being fabulous,” said D.F. Walker fourth grader Alencia Bennett.
John A. Holmes High School junior Molly Harvill shared the power of relationships between students, teachers and the community.
“I realize that life will more than likely take me places that don’t look like Edenton, but I will take with me what you’ve given me, the lessons you’ve taught me and the love you’ve shared with me,” Harvill said. “It will give me a solid foundation on which to build my life.”
Sasscer stressed that convocation emphasized the “why” in education.
“Convocation was a heartfelt reminder of the reason why educators pour their entire being into our schools. The more we allow our students to use their passions as a tool to learn with, the more we position them to be fabulous,” Sasscer said.
This new school year began with a couple of teacher vacancies at certain grade levels, but Sasscer recently assured the Chowan Herald that there will be no detriment to instructional time for students going forward as central services staff work to fill any open spots left.
“This year we will raise the bar by providing experiences that will teach the whole child. We will nurture students’ social and emotional well being, grow their literacy, challenge them to be design thinkers through engineering and entrepreneurship, and broaden their reach to be global citizens and leaders,” Sasscer said. “Our student-centered approach makes student ownership and goal setting a priority practice. Through these actions, Edenton-Chowan Schools aims to eliminate opportunity gaps, improve student performance and grow educators to be future-ready leaders. The 2022-23 school year will be magical!”
The last day of school before Christmas break is Dec. 16.