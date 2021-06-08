Edenton-Chowan School announce retirees
Edenton-Chowan Schools recently honored its retirees at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, June 1.
Those retiring, and years of service include:
- Central Services: Casey Bass Carnes (1989-2020), Marla Jordan (1988-2021)
- Chowan Middle School: Donna Parks (2005-2020),
- D.F. Walker Elementary: Gloria Ray (2009-2021), Angel Elsbree (2010-2021), Nicole Byrd-Phelps (1999-2021), Henry Rogan (2012-2021)
- John A. Holmes High School: Susan Clifton (2012-2021), Dawn Massey (1997-2021)
- Maintenence: Lowell Gieseke (2007-2021),
- White Oak Elementary: Anglela Munden (1987-2020), Cindy Ward (1995-2020)
White Oak to offer Pre-K for all 4-year-olds
White Oak Elementary School announced that it now offers free Pre-Kindergarten for all Chowan County children who will be 4-years-old by Aug. 31. There will be no income qualifications, no student-need qualifications.
The school will conduct more registration and screening events on Wednesday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 13.
Parents/guardians can pick up an application from White Oak and the staff will set the date and time of your screening appointment.
Completed application packets must include the child’s birth certificate, shot records, proof of residence with parent’s name (light bill, water bill, rent or lease agreement) and proof of income for one month. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To set up an appointment or for information, call 252-221-4078.